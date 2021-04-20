Youtubers Life 2: become a successful content creator with this new simulator

Youtubers Life 2: U-Play Online and Raiser Games present their new video game for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch with which to live the growth of an aspiring youtuber.Youtubers Life 2 is the new simulator with which you can become a successful content creator of U-Play Online with Raiser Games and that will arrive this year 2021 to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, on a date yet to be specified. This is how those responsible have presented it, sharing a first trailer that you can see on these lines, their first screenshots and the main characteristics of a casual title with a cartoon appearance for all ages.

Available on PC and consoles in 2021

Thus, and after the success of the first installment with almost 1.5 million copies sold worldwide, Raiser Games is already revving its engines with its sequel after 5 years since its original launch. “Create your own channel and decide what the content of the moment will be: trending video games, improvised streams, professional reviews … or all of them!”, We can read in its official description of Steam.

“Collect cards to create the best content and choose between different reactions to each situation. Record, edit and publish high-quality videos to get subscribers and views, and also earn money! ”, Continue its creators. And it is that it has rained a lot since the launch of the first part and the panorama of content creators has undergone a great evolution, both in the type of content and in the broadcast platforms themselves, with the popularization of streaming.

For this reason, Youtubers Life 2 offers all kinds of new features with suitably updated gameplay and options; And it is that players will be able to perform all kinds of tasks such as gemaplays, unboxings, reviews, interviews and much more, while reviewing the audience’s response and reacting to it to become the most successful virtual youtubers, in addition to improving equipment or customizing the character, among other tasks.

Youtubers Life 2 will arrive on PC and consoles sometime this year 2021, on a date yet to be specified.