YouTuber Wins the Elf Ring as a Pacifist in 45 Hours

Since people in Elden Ring are constantly looking for laissez-faire strategies, it was only a matter of time before someone figured out how to get to the end of the game without fighting anyone at all.

In his latest video, Iron Pineapple, who runs a great YouTube channel dedicated to Souls and games like Souls, told everyone about his attempt to defeat Elden Ring as a pacifist. And although the passage eventually becomes quite difficult due to failures in acceleration and synergy of smart builds, Iron Pineapple has never violated one simple rule: do not deal direct damage to both the main enemies and bosses.

“I think the whole launch took about 45 hours,” Iron Pineapple told Kotaku via email. “I spent most of my time just running and getting ready, and I only got stuck on a few bosses.”

Fortunately for potential Elden Ring pacifists, the game gives you all the tools you need to start your journey. The Iron Pineapple started as a Prophet class because of its healing properties and chose the Ashes of the Fanged Imp as its bonus item. You see, his whole strategy was to use the NPC challenge in the game and play as a kind of support class. Since summons deal all the damage, the goal of Iron Pineapple will be to strengthen and heal them accordingly.

As shown in the video below, the Iron Pineapple ran into several dead ends, some of which led it down an avenue that eventually turned out to be barren.

For example, when the Godskin duo in Crumbling Faram Azula was causing trouble even to his pumped-up ashes, Iron Pineapple decided it was time to grab one of the best summons in the game, Black Knife Tiche. The only problem is that he will need to complete a chain of quests of the Witch Ranny to get to the ashes of Tiche. Only after jumping through a lot of hoops and reaching the boss who unlocked the Quieter, Iron Pineapple realized that he could not call for help, which prevented him from getting the Tiche and made the whole hook pointless.