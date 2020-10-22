Youtuber uses iPhone 12 Pro to record with Dolby Vision

The support for recording videos in Dolby Vision HDR is one of the great news of the iPhone 12. Taking advantage of the novelty, a youtuber launched a music clip recorded with the iPhone 12 Pro.

Jonathan Morrison published a video of voice and guitar and, in the description and in a tweet, he claims that all the images were recorded by an iPhone 12 Pro with Dolby Vision HDR enabled.

The result is, of course, a color-filled video, with precise contrast and even more beautiful if watched on HDR-compatible displays – a true demonstration of what HDR support is capable of delivering.

For Jonathan Morrison, this was not an unprecedented experience in music production. In 2019, the youtuber teamed up with some music producers to create a song on the then recently released Mac Pro. Other singers have also adopted Apple as their main recording tool, like Lady Gaga, in the Stupid Love video, and Selena Gomez , in the video for Lose You To Love Me.

In these other cases, the videos were recorded with the power of the iPhone 11 Pro cameras and probably retouched via editing software. A standard procedure for musical productions.

The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro have not yet been released and are in the hands of a few content producers gifted by Apple. From this Friday (23), consumers who pre-purchased will start receiving the new smartphone and it will also be available on the shelves of partner stores and Apple Stores.



