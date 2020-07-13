Youtuber Nicole Thea, eight months pregnant, dies

Her family announced it on Monday on Instagram.

The YouTuber British Thea Nicole, whose videos have more than five million views, passed away at the age of 24 with her unborn child, her family said Monday on Instagram . The causes of death are not yet known.

“To all of Nicole’s friends and supporters, it is with great sadness that I must inform you that Nicole and her son, whom she and (her companion) Boga had called Reign, unfortunately died on Saturday morning,” announces her family.

The dancer living in London regularly posted videos on her pregnancy. The most recent showed behind the scenes of a photo shoot where she was posing, eight months pregnant, in a bathtub filled with milk.



