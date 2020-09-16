Youtuber Júlio Cocielo to be sued for racism on Twitter

Youtuber Júlio Cocielo became a defendant in the São Paulo court for the crime of racism, due to posts made on social networks. The complaint against him was accepted by the judge of the 3rd Criminal Court of São Paulo Cecília Pinheiro da Fonseca, on the last day 8.

According to the Public Ministry (MP), the digital influencer was the author of several racist posts between November 2011 and June 2018, most of them published on his Twitter profile, where Cocielo currently has more than 8 million followers.

In the complaint, MP prosecutor Cristiana Steiner says that Youtuber would have practiced and incited discrimination and prejudice by color in comments made on the platform. Some of these cases gained a lot of repercussions and even made him lose sponsorships, generating apologies from him.

The influencer, who has not yet commented on the complaint, has 10 days to present his defense to Justice. If convicted of the crime of racism, he faces up to two to five years in prison.

Controversial posts

One of the most influential cases in relation to Cocielo’s posts on Twitter was the publication about the French national team player Kylian Mbappé, during the 2018 World Cup. .

After criticism and apologies, brands that had carried out marketing actions with him announced the withdrawal of the campaigns from the air and spoke out against the post. Some of them have even suspended their partnerships with the influencer.

On other occasions, Youtuber wrote “nothing against blacks, taking the melanin” and “Brazil would be more beautiful if there were no freshness with racist jokes. But since it is prohibited, the only solution is to exterminate black people ”. In later comments, he said he was ashamed of the old publications.



