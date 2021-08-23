Youtuber Creates Remastered Version of The Simpsons Hit & Run

The Simpsons Hit & Run is a highly praised game, but with no console versions of the latest generations. Thinking about how many players stopped enjoying the title and how its visual aspects are already dated, a youtuber and developer decided to remaster the game on his own.

In just one week of intense work, user reubs managed to remake the first mission of The Simpsons Hit & Run game in 4K and with advanced effects, including ray tracing, in just one week. He posted the result on his YouTube channel, along with details of the process.

In short, reubs had the help of a program created by another developer, which allowed him to extract the original artwork from the complete map and have the job much easier.

Then he started applying new textures and lighting effects — most of it was done with another program, which automatically converts images to a larger scale using Artificial Intelligence.

The remaining steps involved improving the protagonist Homer Simpson and adjusting the new model with the movement. He even added a first-person mode for fun and managed to recreate the first mission in a fully functional way.

The Simpsons: Hit & Run was released in 2003 by Radical Entertainment for PC, PS2, Xbox and GameCube. Reception was considered positive at the time, and recently a producer of the cartoon even said he would “love” a remastering of the game.

repercussion

Publishing reubs is a hit on YouTube: the video has already surpassed 1.1 million views. Even the main designer behind the original game, JoeMcGinn, commented on the video and praised the work for “giving a taste of what a modern remaster could look like”.

However, the availability of the project did not last long: as the description of the video quotes, “copyright concerns” caused the link to be removed. The content creator did not explain whether the action was prompted by any kind of notification from Disney, the current owner of the brand.