Youtuber builds electric plane from scratch

In a fun exercise, youtuber Peter Sripol decided to build an electric plane in an unorthodox way: from scratch. And the project worked! Details of the undertaking, which involved a series of calculations and attention to detail, can be found on his channel.

To show the accessibility of the tests, at a certain stage, the person responsible for the feat used common rice bags in order to assess the solidity of the applied materials. As expected, he recommended that no one try this at home. When he started the engine, he couldn’t hide his amazement.

After fitting each bolt and, of course, putting on safety equipment, he inserted “optional items”, such as a water bottle, attached to the vehicle with adhesive tape. Thus, he started the adventure – which, for something so “simple”, presented surprising results.

The flight was made over a plantation and was even entitled to a soft landing. In any case, the designer points out, confidence in the equipment was not included in the package. “Even so, it was better than I expected”, he points out, making special mention of the presence of a component whose power is 11 kW – aimed at a low performance aircraft, something thought from the beginning.

Obviously, Sripol will not stop there, and it is possible that we will soon see him in even more daring projects.



