Youtuber Accused of Stealing $500K In Cryptocurrency From Fans

Youtuber: Streamer Paul Denino, who uses the name Ice Poseidon on the networks, was accused by another youtuber of stealing up to US$ 500 thousand (R$ 2.6 in direct conversion and currency) from fans who invested in a cryptocurrency scheme created by him. indeed — and taken off the air almost without explanation, with the boy pocketing a good part of the earnings for himself.

The cryptocurrency in question was Cxcoin, a supposedly “long-term” project that would help streamers receive donations from the community. It, however, stayed only two weeks on the air before it was valued and closed.

The scheme was revealed by Coffeezilla, who not only explained the whole fraud but also confronted his colleague to find out what happened. In the conversation, which was released on video, Ice Poseidon does not say he regrets anything and claimed that he would not return the money to “take care of himself”.

After the initial backlash, he promised to return around $155,000, but ended up transferring only $40,000.