Youtube won’t send you emails to remind you of new videos

One of the functions that YouTube allows if you are subscribed to a channel is to know when a new video is uploaded, something that the service notifies you by email. But if you are one of those who uses this notice, you should know that Google has decided to disconnect it, and from next August 13 you will no longer receive emails notifying you of the news of a YouTube channel.

Goodbye, news notification emails

The reason for this? According to Google, less than 0.1% of these emails get opened, and users have indicated that these emails contribute to inbox overload. In fact, “our tests showed that when we don’t send these emails, more people are engaging with mobile push notifications and their subscription feed.”

Therefore, this week from Thursday 13 you will no longer receive this type of emails from YouTube, although you will receive others from other services on the platform. According to Google, this measure will not reduce visits to a channel. In fact, the news notification will not stop occurring, only that it will not be through email, but on your mobile through the YouTube application, or on your desktop through your Chrome browser if you have activated these notifications.

For the platform, “we hope that this change will help you more easily detect and pay attention to the important emails that YouTube sends about your account, mandatory service announcements, etc., since other types of emails do not disappear.”



