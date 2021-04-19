YouTube will remove videos that indicate chloroquine or ivermectin

YouTube has announced that it will start removing videos from the platform that recommend drugs whose effectiveness against covid-19 has not been scientifically proven.

This includes content for the indication of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin – drugs that are prescribed or suggested by users and some medical authorities as treatment or a way to reduce possible infections by the new coronavirus.

According to G1, the measure is valid for old videos, that is, that was already published before. The clip flagged as inappropriate results in a notification sent to the channel owner by email and, if the infringement is repeated, it can carry penalties ranging from a week’s suspension from the platform to deletion of the channel.

Has begun

The novelty takes effect from an update in medical information policies related to the current pandemic.

The use of hydroxychloroquine is linked to a higher death rate in studies conducted in 2020, while ivermectin was more recently discouraged by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to YouTube, more than 850,000 videos worldwide have been removed from the platform for violating content policies on covid-19.