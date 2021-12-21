YouTube: Watch The Most Popular Videos In 2021 in Brazil

YouTube canceled the traditional Rewind in 2021, but released a list of the most popular videos and creators on the platform this year. The compilation features some highlights such as lives, podcasts and content about games, mainly Roblox and Minecraft.

According to Google, the ranking was based on the number of views between January 1 and November 15, 2021. In the survey, YouTube does not include channels from brands, artists, media companies, in addition to children’s content and trailers. The creators ranking considers the base of local subscribers earned throughout the year.

In first place is the live of the Free Fire World Final, on Garena Free Fire Brazil channel, which accumulated 12 million views. Check out, below, the Top 10 videos and creators in the categories of “Running Videos”, “Music Clips”, “Best Creators”, “Revelation Creators” and “Short Creators”.

More details about YouTube’s most-watched productions and featured creators can be seen on the platform’s official retrospective website.

Videos on the rise

“Free Fire World | FINAL | FFWS” — Garena Free Fire Brazil;

“Oh Juliana PARODY — Mc Niack” — Pamela and Rodrigo;

“Psychiatrist” — whinderssonnunes;

“Maria Alice was born!” —Virginia Fonseca;

“The birth of our child—Noah, we love you!” — Invent on the spot;

“SIDOKA — Podpah #214” — Podpah;

“Only two ingredients! Ready in 5 minutes” — poor in the kitchen;

“See what YOU MUST NOT submit on WHATSAPP!” – Did you know?

“Virgínia Fonseca — Poddelas #033” — DELAS POD;

“If Furniture Speak 3″ — What Not to Say Official.