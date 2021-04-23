YouTube: update facilitates channel customization; check out

YouTube: On Thursday (22), YouTube announced the global launch of a new feature that will make life easier for content creators. From now on, it is possible to change the name and profile picture of channels without modifying the information in the Google account, an action that affected both this and other services of the search giant.

According to the company, just click on the profile photo at the top right and select “Your Channel”. In any case, he points out, with name adjustments, verified channels must submit a new request to obtain the seal – even if the process does not impact the URL in question.

Finally, highlights the company, which has also tested the removal of the number of dislikes from the screen, acted against the sharing of misinformation and which presented a new index of harmful videos, the implementation is one of the resources most requested by the public for which it is intended .