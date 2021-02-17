YouTube TV will have 4K, offline videos streams

YouTube TV will receive new features like 4K videos, downloading content to watch offline, unlimited simultaneous streams and more. Although the announcement was made on Wednesday (17), the platform did not provide a date for the news to reach consumers.

With the new features, YouTube intends to “redefine the way the world experiences videos”. The functions were disclosed in a blog post on the website on behalf of Neal Mohan, product director for the platform.

Regarding the new video formats, the company said that it has worked not only with 4K, but other emerging formats such as VR (virtual reality). “This year we will launch a redesign of the YouTube VR app’s home screen for better navigation, accessibility and search function,” said Neal.

The service, which looks like a cable TV, will no longer have limits on simultaneous transmissions. Currently, only three devices can access the app at the same time, similar to Netflix’s screen limit.

“This new option will add unlimited simultaneous streams at home, so that the whole family can enjoy on different screens at the same time,” said the product director.

The subscription service, which was launched in 2017 but has not yet arrived in Brazil, will also have simplified navigation, new features in music playlists and a safer environment for children.

For content creators, the company said it is working on new features for “Shorts”. The tool is equivalent to Instagram’s Reels and TikTok, which are aimed at short videos.