YouTube TV Gains Support For 4K Streams and Offline Videos

YouTube TV: vLaunched in 2017, YouTube TV will finally support 4K video, offline consumption downloads and Dolby 5.1 Surround audio. Unfortunately, the first two new features will be exclusive to a package titled “4K Plus”, which will increase $19.99, about R$98, in the monthly fee. The new add-on is already available, but YouTube TV hasn’t arrived in Brazil yet.

The price of YouTube TV has gone through several readjustments since its launch four years ago. Currently, the channel platform is priced at $64.99, almost R$320, so if the user wants to enjoy 4K streaming and offline videos, the value can go up to an incredible R$418.

The 4K Plus plan will be sold separately

4K Plus will also enable simultaneous use of YouTube TV on an unlimited number of devices. Ultimately, consumers will be able to move content from DVRs — digital video recorders — to cell phones and tablets.

YouTube TV will offer this add-on for free for one month to users of the platform. The 4K Plus is also discounted for “only” $9.99, about R$49, during the first year.

Dolby 5.1 for everyone

Taking some of the sadness out of the additional tuition fees, YouTube TV will have a long-awaited improvement in audio quality with support for Dolby 5.1 Surround. The company did not reveal details about the integration of this system, but said that the novelty is being introduced gradually among payers.