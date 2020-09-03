YouTube TV announces additional live channel package

While the legal IPTV market in Brazil expands with initiatives such as Guigo TV and more recently that of Globo in marketing its paid channels live on Globoplay, this market segment is already more consolidated abroad, and even Google is betting high in him.

YouTube TV offers several pay-TV channels in the United States, and recently added Viacom brands, such as MTV, VH1 and Nickelodeon, which pushed the price of the service to $ 65 a month, compared to $ 50 before that addition.

Now, the search giant is bringing sports channels to its IPTV platform. But the good news is that for the first time in history they will be offered as an additional service. That is, only those who really want them take home.

Thus, it becomes possible, in the USA, to watch NFL RedZone, Fox College Sports, GolTV, Fox Soccer Plus, MAVTV Motorsports Network, TVG and Stadium in an add-on at the cost of an additional US $ 10.99 per month. The NFL Network channel enters the service’s basic package without additional costs.

All of these new features come into service on September 13.

The most interesting thing about the “Sports Plus” package is perhaps the opening of the precedent so that in the future YouTube TV can launch new channels in small additional packages. This would prevent, for example, customers who do not wish to have Viacom channels from being required to pay an additional $ 15 in the base package, as explained above.



