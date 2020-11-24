YouTube trains its AI to divide videos by chapters

Videos are the most requested content by Internet users. There are many content creators who offer their videos, some with more or less length. But no matter how long they last, YouTube lets its users put chapters with which they can choose the specific part of a video in front of them. But doing this can be very tedious and for that YouTube is training its AI to make chapters.

YouTube does the chapters for you

YouTube chapters are one of the newest features on the platform. It may have been the most useful after I copied the stories to Instagram, as it provides users with a way to navigate better and faster through the videos they are watching. It is especially noticeable in long videos, where the amount of information is enormous.

Content creators know how their content is distributed so they are best suited to split it up. But it is a fact that it also takes time to select those moments and to help you with that work YouTube is training an AI that generates the chapters for you.

According to the company’s blog, machine learning is being used so that software understands what is happening on the scene. The inclusion of text will help make this procedure much faster, but it is a matter of the platform receiving more content so that it can better catalog the content. For creators this is effortless and for Google it is a way for users to feel more comfortable using the video platform.

A function in the testing phase

Surely you have come across a video with divided scenes. These are marked on the timeline and each segment has a name depending on the creator’s requirements. The truth is that it is useful and dynamic, but until this function reaches everyone, and if it does, it will be a while. And we say this because the AI ​​that splits YouTube videos is in the testing phase and still has a lot to learn to be effective.

On the other hand, it should be noted that this function is not mandatory and if used it can be eliminated. That is, the big G does not force anyone to use it and can be removed whenever you want.



