YouTube to remove videos lying about Joe Biden’s win

The Internet is full of the opinions of all users who interact with others on various channels. It is a fact that everyone has their opinion, sometimes influenced by the opinions of others. This can be seen if we analyze what has happened in the recent 2020 American elections, where Donald Trump is doing everything possible not to leave the White House. Some of his voters defend the position of the now former president on social networks, but in the case of YouTube we will see how these videos will be removed.

Goodbye to denying videos of Biden’s victory

In the last month, the United States has experienced a historic moment in its politics. There was a change of government in which Donald Trump, who succeeded Barack Obama, left office in favor of Joe Biden. This transition has not been as we have normally seen in which the defeated give up their place. Trump has done everything possible to stay in power, alluding to the fact that “illegal votes” have been counted that he has taken to the authorities. Unfortunately for him, the courts have resolved to disregard his unsubstantiated requests.

But the fight continues on social networks, and there are many who support Trump’s decision. For this reason, since there is no basis for what Trump says, YouTube has decided to remove all videos that lie about Biden’s victory. It is not a decision for now, since the company had been warning for several weeks of the decision that will affect users who upload this type of content.

Content outside the terms of use

YouTube has launched its protocol for removing videos lying about the elections. The social network uses a system that recommends content from official channels and verified media on topics of public interest. But many users are the ones who contribute their opinion on these topics, taking advantage of the interest of this to collect many visits.

But of course, if you create content for the social network, you must accept its conditions of use and among them, truthfulness is requested. It is for this reason that, according to YouTube’s blog, more than 8,000 channels and thousands of harmful and misleading election-related videos have been canceled for violating our existing policies. Furthermore, more than 77% of the deleted videos were deleted before they had 100 views.



