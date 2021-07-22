YouTube tests stop buy button integrated with videos

YouTube video platform has started testing a new monetization engine. This is a feature that adds an immediate purchase button on the website or app player itself, allowing viewers to purchase the product that is featured in the clip at that moment.

According to the TechCrunch website, the function for now will be limited to a small group of content creators and brands. Shopping experiences began to circulate on the platform in early 2021 on a pilot basis, but the novelty marks a further step in the implementation of the novelty.

As the image obtained by the site shows, the public will be able to purchase a smartphone that appears in an unboxing or analysis video, for example, as well as related accessories, such as the case of a cell phone case. For now, there are no details about which channels will be entitled to make this type of integration or how the percentage of a possible purchase will be divided between the brand, the platform and YouTuber.

Similar experiences already exist or are being tested on platforms like Instagram and Pinterest, for example. So far, it is only possible to suggest the purchase of monetized products from affiliate links in the video description, for example.