YouTube Tests Premium Lite Subscription That Only Removes Ads

YouTube has started tests in some European countries to study the feasibility of a new payment modality. This is the Premium Lite category, which is cheaper than the traditional Premium, but removes many of the functions guaranteed to subscribers.

The only feature that the Lite version guarantees is the absence of advertisements before and during video playback — which is one of the big reasons why part of the audience adopts the subscription. Other privileges are not in the package, such as using YouTube Music without advertising, downloading videos for offline viewing and being able to only listen to content in apps with the app running in the background.

According to The Verge, the cost is €6.99 a month — with the full YouTube Premium costing €11.99 in the region. In Brazil, the subscription costs R$ 20.90. So far only a few users from Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden have been awarded Premium Lite. If approved, the novelty can be expanded to other regions, but so far this is just an experiment by the company.