YouTube tests automatic ‘Section’ insertion in your videos

In May of this year, YouTube started releasing a function that allows content creators for the platform to add “chapters” to their videos, so that users of the social network can navigate more easily during a playback and move forward or backward to specific parts of the material.

Until then, the addition of chapters is manual in each video and it is up to the content creator to decide whether or not to include them in their productions. Now, however, YouTube has announced that it will start testing for the automatic addition of chapters in “some” videos on the platform and, thus, expand the availability of the resource to more files uploaded on the site.

In this way, the company intends to not only assist its content creators who already use the resource, but also to encourage those who have not yet given the new functionality a chance to start adding chapter markup. In addition, users of the social network will also benefit from having greater control over the playback of each video.

YouTube points out that the automatic addition of chapters will be done with an artificial intelligence system, which will make these markings based on a “text recognition”. Therefore, it is possible for users to encounter some flaws in the separation of topics. With this, the company created a form so that the content creators can notify any errors in the application of the chapters to, in this way, further improve the recognition by AI.

Despite saying that the tests are carried out with “some” videos on the platform, YouTube did not specify how many they are and when the resource will be released more widely to users and content creators of the social network.



