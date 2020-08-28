YouTube testa modo Picture-in-Picture em iPhones e iPads

YouTube started testing a Picture-in-Picture (PiP) viewing mode on iPhones and iPads. The novelty works natively and allows the user to follow videos of the service while performing other tasks on the device.

The windowed play mode already exists on iPads, but YouTube had not yet implemented support for the novelty. According to user reports, the function is already appearing in some videos published on the platform.

Picture in Picture working on iPadOS with the YouTube app. (But only worked with this live stream, there must be some codec trickery happening behind the scenes for certain playback scenarios). pic.twitter.com/75vG7Ai4ln — Daniel Yount (@dyountmusic) August 27, 2020

Apparently, Google is testing the function to definitively implement it in iPhones and iPads with the next major system update of the devices. IOS 14 and iPadOS 14 are currently in beta and will hit the market later this year.

Picture-in-Picture mode can be activated during video playback on YouTube. A window playback button appears on the interface and the user simply presses the key for the video to float through the rest of the interface.

It is important to note, however, that the functionality may arrive with restrictions on Apple devices. According to 9to5Mac, Google only allows YouTube playback in the background on iPhones and iPads for subscribers of the premium version of the service.

So far, Google has not commented on the possibility of launching the feature more widely on iOS and iPadOS. With that in mind, it may be that not everyone can take advantage of the novelty in Apple devices.



