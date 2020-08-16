YouTube Stops Email For New Posts and Downloads

YouTube will no longer send emails when new videos are uploaded or new live streams start. Followers will receive notifications from the desktop site and mobile app.

YouTube, one of the most popular video sharing platforms in the world, used many different methods to inform its users about new content. One of these methods, sending e-mails, is now a thing of the past.

Considering that notifications made via e-mail were not in demand, YouTube removed the e-mail notifications for this reason. New video uploads and live stream notifications will now be provided via the mobile app and desktop site.

YouTube, which gave up e-mails in accordance with the new method, wrote on its blog, “If you have chosen to receive e-mails about new uploads, live streams and premieres from your subscribed channels, these e-mails will end on August 13, 2020.” said.

The statement also said, “If you still have notifications turned on, you will be notified via YouTube app on mobile or Chrome browser notifications on desktop. If you haven’t turned these notifications on yet, you can turn them on in the notification settings. ” The statement said.

According to Google’s statement, e-mail notifications are due to the low number of returns to these emails in total. It was stated that only 1 out of every 1000 mails sent was opened. On the other hand, email was seen as a good alternative because YouTube notifications were not that reliable.

Although YouTube is changing email options, if you are uncomfortable with this decision, you can complain about RSS feedback on the platform’s still-functional support channel. It is possible to continue receiving e-mail from here.

Although sending emails is not a very difficult thing, considering the size of platforms such as YouTube, it means a serious workforce. The fact that the return on such a heavy job is as low as the company explains makes the decision quite acceptable. What do you think about the decision? Have you ever opened an email from YouTube?



