YouTube Starts Testing TikTok-Like 15 Second Video Feature

YouTube has begun testing a new feature where users can shoot and publish videos limited to 15 seconds. YouTube’s new feature is very similar to TikTok’s short-term video format. With its 15-second videos feature, YouTube may want to compete with TikTok, which has hundreds of millions of users.

YouTube, the world’s largest video streaming platform, has announced that it is working on a feature similar to TikTok. YouTube announced that mobile users can record and publish videos up to 15 seconds using this feature, in a statement about the new feature that it started testing. The feature will be available to users as an option in the ‘Create new video’ menu.

The new feature of YouTube, just like TikTok, starts recording when users press the record button on the screen. After the recording starts, the user can stop and restart the recording by touching the screen once. YouTube automatically stitches the clips shot separately.

It is not known whether there will be filters and effects in 15 seconds videos feature

There is no detailed explanation about the new feature of Youtube, TikTok. For this reason, it is not yet clear whether the new feature will bring features such as changing the video speed, adding filters, effects and adding music to videos.

For the first time, YouTube does not add a feature on a different platform to its own platform. In 2017, YouTube added a similar feature of Instagram’s Stories feature to itself. However, it can be said that the 15-second videos feature is more suitable for YouTube than Stories.

YouTube has announced they are testing the new feature with a small group of creators for now. The statement from the company reported that the trial for iOS and Android is one of the few tests for short videos.

YouTube’s latest work to make TikTok uneasy came exactly when TikTok announced a new tool for advertisers. TikTok today announced its new platform, TikTok For Business, for brands and companies who want to do business in practice. This new site was announced as a platform where those who want to advertise on TikTok can see the company’s advertising offers and create campaigns.



