Keenan Cahill, an American YouTuber known for his popular lip-syncing videos, has died at the age of 27.

The YouTuber died on December 29 due to complications after heart surgery, as confirmed by his manager TMZ. On December 15, he was connected to a life support machine after open heart surgery.

Cahill was one of the first YouTube stars with more than 700,000 subscribers, which he earned for more than a decade. His first video, synchronized with Katy Perry’s song “Teenage Dream”, was published in August 2010 and has since gained more than 58 million views.

Cahill’s most popular video, which has gained more than 60 million views, was shot with 50 Cent, with the pair lip-syncing to the artist’s 2010 track “Down On Me”.

Elsewhere, he has collaborated with Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, David Guetta, Jason Derulo and others. He also released two EP’s and several singles in the 2010s.

A GoFundMe page was set up by Cahill’s aunt to cover his medical and funeral expenses, and about $20,000 (£16,700) has been raised so far.

After birth, Cahill was diagnosed with Maroto-Lami syndrome, a progressive disease in which many tissues and organs become enlarged, inflamed or scarred and eventually atrophy.

“Due to his rare disease, he has undergone countless surgeries in his short life, including a bone marrow transplant,” the GoFundMe says. “Thank you to everyone who made Keenan’s short life unforgettable. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.”

Numerous tributes have been posted online, including from DJ Pauly D, who wrote: “Rip Keenan. Thank you for always making the world smile.”

See more tributes below.

Rest in Peace young legend Keenan Cahill 🙏🏽🫶🏽#KeenanCahill ❤️ pic.twitter.com/g9PFSxovGy — BEN BALLER™ (@BENBALLER) December 30, 2022

Whaaat Nooooo!!!!!!!!! Ah wtf this positive influence Keenan Cahill immortalized forever bro. Smh. Regardless 27 is too young. Not to mention how unfair it seems for worst chance situation to happen unexpected tryna fight thru his struggles written into his journey from day1😔🙏 pic.twitter.com/WdRGN75VnY — Just Juice (@JustTheJuice) December 30, 2022