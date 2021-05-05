YouTube Shorts Begins Its Deployment In Its Mobile Version

YouTube Shorts: Multimedia files are consumed a lot on the Internet. In addition, it is true that “if it is good and short, twice good” due to the high number of content that does not even last a minute. In fact, these videos are good resources with which to engage the audience and create community, two basic pillars for success on the Internet. And this they know in Mountain View, since soon YouTube will have the Shorts in their available functions.

YouTube Shorts are coming very soon

YouTube is one of the most widely used search engines on the entire Internet. Anyone looking for a solution to their problem will probably do so on Google, but if there is a related video they will surely find it sooner on YouTube. But what started as a video social network has not stopped growing and making new improvements so that its users stay and improve user acquisition.

For this they will make YouTube Shrots available to you. We have already told you about them on occasion, which are nothing more than an attempt to copy the TikTok format. In fact, it has gone from having 15 seconds to a maximum of 60, which puts it at the same level as the Chinese app and better positioned than the Instagram Reels that only reach 15 seconds in length.

The tool to create the content is very similar to the rest of the rival applications when it comes to using them. You can use the rear and front cameras to make the video you need. As we say, you will have up to sixty seconds to make content that can include a song if you wish. You can then upload it as a private video or just post it for the whole world to see. The whole process will be done by pressing the + button placed in the center of the bottom bar.

Another thing you should know about YouTube Shorts is that they will have their own button and space in the application. In the same way that Instagram does, the video social network will place a space dedicated to the function at the top and you only have to press to see all the content.