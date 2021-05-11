YouTube Shorts: A Total Of $ 100 Million To Be Paid To Content Creators

YouTube Shorts will pay creators. YouTube plans to pay $ 100 million to content creators using TikTok competitor YouTube Shorts by the end of next year. It seems clear that the goal is to encourage content creators to adopt their new service and publish short videos on it continuously.

It remains unclear exactly how much content creators can earn. YouTube says it will reach creators monthly and reach the producers with the most engagement and views. YouTube says thousands of creators can be paid each month, and basically anyone who posts on YouTube Shorts seems eligible to make money. However, it is essential that your videos are original content and of course follow YouTube’s community guidelines.

YouTube started to beta its Shorts service in the USA in March. YouTube Shorts videos appear on YouTube’s mobile app and, just like TikTok (or Instagram Reels or Snapchat Spotlight), allows you to watch an infinite number of videos in a row.

Other companies are taking the same approach to encourage content creators to stick with their platforms. TikTok launched a $ 200 million creator fund in July 2020. Snapchat, on the other hand, paid $ 1 million a day to the producers for a while after the TikTok competitor Spotlight feature, which was launched in November 2020.

To start with, payments will be made to content producers in the US and India, the two regions where YouTube Shorts is available. However, YouTube plans to expand its availability while offering the service to more regions. There is no exact date yet for when YouTube will start offering payments. YouTube says the fund will continue from this year’s start date until 2022.