YouTube reaches 40 million active game channels

Making significant investments in game publishing, YouTube is experiencing its most productive year. More than 40 million active player channels and 100 billion hours of broadcast time are the biggest indicators of this.

YouTube, which appeared before Twitch in the field of game publishing with its own special episode, is closing this year with growth. During the pandemic period, YouTube game channels showed a significant improvement with the effect of closing home.

It was the most important year

According to the statement made by YouTube, the number of channels that broadcast active games surpassed 40 million at the end of this year. 80 thousand of these channels have over 100 thousand subscribers. While reaching 5 million subscribers in 1000 channels, the number of subscribers reached 10 million in 350 channels.

Game broadcasts attract users, as well. The number of users who uploaded at least one game video last year was 35 million. It is stated that this year video live broadcasts exceeded 10 billion hours and total game broadcasts exceeded 100 billion hours.

Minecraft is by far the most streamed game on YouTube. The game has a total of 201 billion views. Roblox is watching it with 75 billion views. Again, Minecraft is the leader in terms of live streaming, while Garena is behind Free Fire. On the publisher side, FGTeeV, Jelly and Flamingo are in the top three.

Game publishing is expected to grow without slowing down in the coming period. YouTube will make the most of this growth with its special agreements, events and most importantly its revenue sharing system.



