YouTube Premium: Learn How To Create Your Account

YouTube Premium: In more than 15 years of existence, YouTube has gone from being just a video sharing tool to becoming an everyday social network. Launched 6 years ago, YouTube Premium came to boost the platform, especially for those who don’t want to be distracted by advertising while watching a video or listening to music on the site.

But do you know the real advantages of using the premium version of the platform? How much? And how to create an account? To help you and clear all possible doubts, TecMundo presents a complete tutorial.

What is YouTube Premium and how it works

As we said above, YouTube Premium is Google’s video platform subscription service. In a model similar to that of other streaming services, such as Spotify, Deezer and Netflix, you pay a monthly subscription that entitles you to various benefits. The main advantages of the YouTube Premium subscriber are:

Ad-free videos;

Downloading content to be watched or listened to offline;

Background videos on smartphone;

Access to the YouTube Music platform;

Access to exclusive YouTube Originals productions;

Full access to Google Play Music library.

By subscribing to the service, you don’t need to download a new app or access a different website than you’re used to. Just be logged into your account and the platform itself will recognize your profile, granting you access to the benefits of the premium function.