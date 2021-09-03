YouTube Premium and Music Reach More Than 50 Million Subscribers

YouTube announced a new goal achieved in the company’s subscription services. In an official post on the service’s blog, the video platform confirmed that paid modalities exceeded 50 million customers.

This includes YouTube Premium and YouTube Music subscribers whose accounts are integrated. The platform’s paid subscription was announced six years ago under a very different model, then known as YouTube Red. Music streaming was launched in Brazil in 2018.

According to the company, emerging markets and “where music is a great passion” helped a lot in the pursuit of this goal, which includes countries like South Korea, India, Japan, Russia and Brazil.

Versatile subscription

YouTube Premium allows you not only to watch videos from the platform without automatic advertising, but also to download videos to watch offline or just listen to their audio in the background on mobile devices. Currently, a subscription in the country costs R$20.90 a month, with the possibility of contracting a Family Plan (R$31.90) that can include up to five people who live in the same place.

YouTube also promised some news in the form of benefits for subscribers, such as exclusive content from artists and closer experiences with artists. New details should be revealed soon.