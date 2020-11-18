YouTube or informa sobre las vacunas contra el COVID-19

YouTube is one of the pages that users see every day. Some only play music to work or do their homework, but others also play it to find out what is going on in the world. With the current pandemic, efforts have been doubled to collect all the data that benefits people and this is something that will improve to give you the best data on vaccines against COVID-19.

All the news about coronavirus vaccines

Since March in Spain, data and information about the pandemic that is ravaging the world have not stopped arriving. COVID-19 is the reason for much controversy and misfortunes throughout the world, but it must be borne in mind that this is not the only thing the world is facing. And it is that not everything you read on social networks is true and only some verified channels are those that give true information about what is happening with the disease.

To help your reporting, YouTube will give you the best facts about COVID-19 vaccines. According to The Verge, those in Mountain View are working to not only offer you the evolution of the pandemic, they will also tell you everything about the vaccines that are developed. There are many firms that are behind a solution against the coronavirus, but as it happens, you always have to know what information is true and what is a hoax.

From the video application they have committed to collect all the videos of the most important media to give you only the official and verified information so that you do not miss anything. This also helps the campaign that all social networks have against disinformation, which is a plus for those who seek the best data and do not stick to the information that comes to them through their social networks or messaging apps.



