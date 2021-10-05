YouTube Now Lets You Continue Mobile Videos On PC

YouTube has released a new feature that allows you to transition video viewing from mobile to browsers on computers. If the user closes the Android or iOS app while playing content, a production thumbnail will appear in the lower right corner of the interface on the service home page on PCs with the message “keep watching”.

Continuity is also offered when productions are stopped on Android TV products, and the 9to5Google portal speculates that it might work on other smart TVs.

The small window will start the video one second before the moment it was paused on the laptop. Unfortunately, the opposite path is not yet possible; the pop-up will only appear if the user starts watching on mobile, tablet or TV. It is noteworthy that the two devices must be connected to the same platform account for the thumbnail to appear.

The feature is gradually being made available among customers. That said, the program already has tools with similar functions, such as the option to save videos to “watch later” and even the creation of personalized playlists that are saved in a library.