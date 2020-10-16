YouTube Music now allows you to listen to music offline

Released at the end of 2011, Google Play Music is the streaming music service of the Internet giant. But it seems that the platform will not reach its tenth anniversary, because Google confirmed a few months ago its decision to close this service , to focus on YouTube Music.

Download Playlists without being premium

Until now, free users of the app could only download uploaded songs individually, as downloading playlists was not supported. But to give a ‘boost’ of new users to its app, Google has decided that any user, whether premium or free, can download the songs loaded from a playlist and listen to them offline.

This new function is available for both Android and iOS users, according to the Android Police site.

Google Play Music closes in December

Google announced that in December of this year it will definitively close Play Music, so the service is a couple of months away from it. In fact, in some areas the closure will be even earlier. Since September 2020 in New Zealand and South Africa – and in October for all other world markets – users can no longer stream or use the Google Play Music app.

Although according to Google at the moment you would not have to worry, because “we will keep things like your playlists, uploads, purchases, likes and more until December 2020 to facilitate your transfer to YouTube Music. Users who wish to transfer their music libraries from Google Play Music to YouTube Music, they can do so until December 2020, after which their Google Play Music libraries will no longer be available. ”

How to transfer podcasts and playlists to YouTube Music

To prevent users who have been creating libraries, playlists, and podcasts on Google Play Music from losing everything when the service closes, Google has enabled the process of transferring content from one service to another.

If you love listening to podcasts, visit this website to transfer your subscriptions and episode progress to Google Podcasts with one click. You can use it with the Google Assistant, Google Search, Google Home, and many other means.

Download the YouTube Music app (for iOS / for Android) Click the button to transfer from YouTube Music. This will carry the uploads, purchases, songs and albums you added, the playlists you subscribed to, the content you “Like” and “Dislike”, the selected stations, and your personal preferences. You will immediately see the updated recommendations on the YouTube Music main screen and Google will notify you with an email and a notification when the transfer is complete and the songs are in the “Library” tab.



