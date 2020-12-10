YouTube Live Streams Now Supports HDR

HDR support for YouTube live streams, which has been awaited for some time, is finally available.YouTube HDR support has now come to live streams. Thanks to this support for YouTube live broadcasts, it is aimed to increase the image quality in live broadcasts.

YouTube has been offering HDR (High Dynamic Range) support to users since 2016. Thanks to this support, it is possible to display videos in higher brightness and a wider color range. Today, the officials who announce that they have started to offer HDR support for YouTube live broadcasts, also state that they are the first platform to support live HDR broadcasts.

YouTube officials point out that this support initially supports the HDR10 and HLG standards. Of course, in order to broadcast HDR content on YouTube live broadcast, you also need to have a hardware that supports HDR. Here are the must-haves to offer HDR content on live broadcast;

Playing a game compatible with HDR output.

Enabling HDR in game settings.

Using a monitor or TV that supports HDR.

Using a compatible encoder.

Using a camera that supports PQ or HLG color standards, HDR videos.



