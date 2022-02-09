YouTube Limits The Number Of visits To Your Direct, Why?

YouTube: Users who enter the Internet enter looking for answers to the questions they have. Sometimes the simple search is aimed at finding a new form of entertainment and this is where YouTube comes in. The platform is one of the most visited on the entire Internet, but in recent days users are finding that they cannot access some YouTube videos for no apparent reason, but we are going to explain why.

If it’s so popular, why can’t I watch a video?

When a video goes viral on YouTube it tends to get a lot of views in a very short period of time. The accountant goes crazy and the reception is such that it is a matter of hours before it reaches an astronomical figure. However, in recent days, users have seen a well-known screen, albeit with an unexpected variation.

And it is that when you enter a video and it returns a message that says that the video is being very popular and that they recommend you subscribe to support the content creator. This should not make much sense to users, who have already posted their doubts on Reddit, but the truth is that the company has an explanation for this.

It turns out that in September YouTube opened the ban so that everyone could make direct from its platform. This was a feature that was limited to a certain number of people, specifically those who had 1,000 subscribers or more, but now everyone even with a mobile can do a direct.

But those of Mountain View have kept an ace up their sleeve or, rather, a restriction that affects the community for both good and bad. It turns out that the measure will activate this screen to prevent abuse and limit those who seek to quickly spread harmful content. There have been cases of this type of practice, so an important function to avoid it is to limit the views with this screen.

Afterwards, everything returns to normal, but it is a fact that if the firm detects that you are making a direct from your mobile and that you are experiencing a higher volume than usual, the playback screen will look the same as the image that we have just left you on.