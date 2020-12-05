YouTube-like award to developers from Apple

Apple, one of the leading technology companies, has awarded developers similar to YouTube for their achievements. The unique award plaque received for subscribers on YouTube was also sent to the App Store. However, the number of rewards submitted for the App Store is quite limited.

As we approach the last days of 2020, the best and most successful in many sectors are announced. Apple also considered it appropriate to give a physical award to developers who have achieved this success. In the announcement, the best application for iPhone is Wakeout! and Zoom was chosen as the best application for iPad.

Apple sends physical rewards to developers

Many of the developers on the list of best apps for 2020 shared the photo of the award sent. As with the YouTube awards, the logo was sent for the App Store. A message from Apple CEO Tim Cook is also included in the award, which congratulates the developers’ success and wishes them to continue.

In the message sent, it was stated that the App Store congratulated the applications that contribute to people’s lives. It was stated that these practices increase the quality, innovation and impact level. It was also stated that Apple is proud of the development of applications. Finally, thanks was included in the award message sent by Apple to the developers. After this thank you, there is Tim Cook’s signature.

Genshin Impact as the best iPhone game for 2020, Calendar app Fantastictical as the best Mac app, Adventure platformer Dandara Trials of Fear as the best Apple TV app, Soundscape and meditation app Endel as the best Apple Watch app, and the best Apple Arcade game Stealth game Sneaky Sasquatch was chosen. In addition, Detective role-playing game Disco Elysium was chosen as the best game of the year on Mac and Adventure platformer Dandara Trials of Fear was chosen as the best game on Apple TV.



