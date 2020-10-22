YouTube launches page denying rumors about the platform

YouTube launched a “Myths and Facts” page that promises to bring more transparency about how the platform works. Available on this link, the novelty details how the video site addresses controversial issues such as misinformation and content removal.

The main content of the new YouTube transparency page is summarized in the video below, which contains some of the myths about how the platform works. When visiting the “Myths and Facts” portal, the user can access the information in more detail.

According to the company, the goal of the new page is to ensure more transparency and promote quality information about YouTube. The video platform constantly leads controversy over the spread of fake news and recently even received a lawsuit for causing psychological damage.

The company emphasizes on the new page that it is always improving its technologies to promote a virtual environment with quality information. According to YouTube, the algorithm has received more than 30 changes since the beginning of 2019 to reduce the spread of content that violates the platform guidelines.

YouTube also points out that it constantly removes videos with inappropriate content. According to data released by the company, the site excluded more than 17 million videos during the first half of 2020 alone.

The company says it follows court orders, but the main reason for videos to be removed is violations of the site’s policies. YouTube also points out that users have a right of reply and can defend themselves before content is removed.

The page also has details about YouTube’s video recommendation system. The algorithm that indicates videos to the user is constantly controversial and has even become the subject of a Mozilla study. However, Google’s platform guarantees that it is careful not to spread videos that defend disinformation guidelines, such as Terra Plana theories.

To check all the information in more depth, visit the Myths and Facts page of YouTube, which has all the content in Brazilian Portuguese.



