YouTube Launches New Health Content Sections

YouTube: Director of YouTube’s Public Health and Media Care Partnerships division, Dr. Garth Graham, published on the platform’s official blog a text that presents sections of content about health. Now, when a specific topic is searched, videos from relevant and reliable sources will be highlighted.

In addition, the content of these sources will receive an information label about that body, in order to help users to better identify the verified content. In Brazil, the platform worked mainly with Fiocruz, Instituto Butantan, Hospital Sírio-Libanês and Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein to democratize access to information.

“This is our first step in identifying and designating credible sources of health on YouTube,” said Graham. He added that the company is looking to “expand eligibility and include other sources of health, in order to continue to expand these resources globally.”

Finally, Brazilian health institutions are also creating videos based on scientific evidence that aim to explain everyday issues – such as the series on mental health in adolescence, which maintains Sabará Hospital Infantil, and the “Dimas responds” videos from Canal Butantan.