YouTube launches new features for ‘Debuts’

On Wednesday (2), YouTube presented three new features for the “Estreias” tool, launched in 2018 with the aim of optimizing the possibilities of generating revenue from videos. The news promises to make the platform even more interactive for content creators, publishers and artists.

One of the new functions is the live redirect, a kind of “heater” for the next launch of the channel. With this pre-show, the user creates a space to interact with the audience, generate excitement and create engagement, moments before taking their new production to the air.

According to Google’s video service, this new feature has been tested over the past few months with BTS, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, New York Comic-Con and We Are One Film Festival, before being released to the public. The company said it was surprised by the good results.

With the trailer feature, creators can make a pre-recorded video available to get the audience in the mood for the main premiere. With a duration ranging from 15 seconds to 3 minutes, the trailers will be shown before the releases, allowing viewers to be captivated and encouraged to activate the reminder to check out their new creation.

Custom countdown

The third new feature announced is the personalized countdown video. According to YouTube, the tool will have more options for themes, so you can choose the one most aligned to the topics covered on your channel.

The new set of personalized themes will bring animations to suit the most varied moods, whether with a calmer, dramatic, sporty or fun footprint, preparing the audience to watch their next release.



