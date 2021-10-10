YouTube Is Increasing Its Accessibility Features!

YouTube will provide various conveniences in the field of accessibility with the new features it offers and will offer. Many systems are currently in the testing phase.

YouTube wants to make content more accessible to viewers of all types. For this, it brings new improvements to subtitle and audio options. It also removed previous restrictions focused on accessibility features for live streams.

The video streaming platform has undergone a change in live broadcast captions. YouTube has now made this feature available to all creators. Previously, only those with 1,000 subscribers could benefit. The latest innovation at this point makes live broadcasts more accessible to people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

YouTube brings Turkish to subtitle options for live broadcasts

YouTube wants to expand the coverage of its new feature. Currently available only in English, the option is also coming to the following languages ​​in the coming months:

Dutch

French

German

Indonesian

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Portuguese

Russian

Spanish

Turkish

Vietnamese



Photo: Google

The innovations of the YouTube platform in this regard are not limited to this. It plans to offer a feature for people with visual impairments in the future. With this capability, the video streaming platform will include a verbal description of an event occurring in the video. The option is currently in testing with a small group of creators. When finished, multiple audios can be added to a video. It will also support multiple languages.

Automatic subtitle translation is coming to mobile devices too

YouTube brings its automatic subtitle translation feature to mobile devices as well. The option, which currently only works on the PC platform, will also come to the best Android and iOS phones in the future.

What do you think about the features that YouTube will offer in the field of accessibility? Don’t forget to mention your ideas in the comments section!