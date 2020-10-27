YouTube Introduces A Series Of New Features

YouTube has introduced a number of new features in its mobile app that will improve the user experience. Among the new features are many functions such as listing video episodes, making it easier to turn subtitles on and off.

As you know, a feature has been added that allows content producers to divide their videos into sections. This feature has been improved and the function of seeing these sections in the video as a list has been brought. Well, let’s see what new features will be added to YouTube’s mobile application.

New features coming to the YouTube mobile app

Listing video episodes

Thanks to the Video Chapters feature, we can switch to the section you want in a video you watch. In addition, this list also includes the title of the topic discussed in that section.

More advanced play page

The button for opening subtitles in videos has been moved to a more accessible point. In addition, a change was made to enable the auto play button to be opened and closed more easily. It is also stated that this feature will be tested on the desktop site soon.

Full screen switching and full screen output made easy

Now all you need to do is swipe up to make videos full screen and down to exit full screen. In addition, you will be able to change whether you want to see the elapsed time or the remaining time quite easily by clicking the time information on the track.

Recommended actions

Another feature that comes is suggested actions. This feature offers suggestions for rotating the video or watching it in VR to increase the video viewing experience. They also plan to announce more proposed actions in the future.

Sleep reminder

With the sleep reminder introduced by YouTube recently, a reminder that you need to stop watching videos and sleep will be set up.



