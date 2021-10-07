YouTube Highlights Interesting Parts Of Videos In New Test

YouTube recently received an update that allows it to transition videos from mobile to browsers on PCs, and the company is constantly testing new features to improve the platform experience. This time, Google announced that it is testing a feature that will mark the best moments of the content according to the audience itself.

The new thing works like this: an engagement graph will be displayed in the video’s progression bar, and in the most viewed parts the graph will be higher, such as the leveling of a mountain.

With the engagement graph, it will be possible to jump to those snippets considered most interesting by users. So YouTube can offer an option even for those who don’t like to watch full length videos.