YouTube gains new interface, features and gestures

On Monday (26), YouTube announced news for its mobile version, which gained a simplified interface and more functionality. The update is now available and can be installed on iOS and Android devices.

“With a global community of two billion people on YouTube, we’re always looking for ways to make it easier to watch and interact with your favorite videos. Check out some of our favorite tips and tricks to get the most out of YouTube, including new updates you can try from today “, published the video platform on its official blog.

More accessible buttons

With the update, subtitles are no longer “hidden” from the three-point menu. To facilitate your access, a special button was inserted in the video player, directly in the top options bar. The same goes for the autoplay button. According to YouTube, these changes will also be tested in the Desktop version.

New gestures

The update also interfered with the full screen mode, which can now be used more intuitively. To activate it, just swipe the video up. With the opposite gesture, that is, sliding the video down, the full screen mode is disabled.

YouTube also said it would suggest actions to improve the user experience, such as rotating the phone or watching a video in virtual reality.



