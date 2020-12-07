YouTube, Feature to Reduce Hate Speech in Comments

YouTube, the world’s largest video sharing platform, has developed a new feature to reduce hate speech in comments. With the new feature, the algorithm will detect offensive comments and alert users before they are shared.

Popular video platform YouTube is taking new steps to eliminate bullying, hate speech or insulting comments from beneath videos. Reportedly, the company will scan comments before they are sent via an AI and send a notification reminding users to “respect comments” for comments found to be offensive.

The new feature of Google is actually quite similar to a feature that the social media giant Instagram has recently introduced. Developing a mechanism that warns users when they try to make comments containing hate speech and prompts them to think again, Instagram said that user accounts that constantly violate the platform rules can be deactivated.

YouTube tries to reduce hate speech in comments:

The new YouTube feature, which works similar to Instagram, will also alert the user before the comment is posted if it detects insulting discourse in the comment. At this point, users will be able to edit the comment or share it as is without doing anything. In other words, instead of restricting users, the platform will encourage them to “think once again” before commenting.

This change is part of YouTube’s effort to reduce hate speech and make the platform fairer for all content creators. To this end, in addition to the feature mentioned above, creators will get a YouTube Studio feature that automatically filters “potentially inappropriate and hurtful comments” to avoid such comments.

The comment sections of YouTube videos are the most important and most effective way for creators to connect with their followers, but it’s important to remember that this part often shows the ugly side of the internet. Well, do you think this new feature of YouTube will cause a decrease in the number of bad comments?



