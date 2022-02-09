YouTube Explains Why It Limits Views On Popular Videos

YouTube: In recent weeks, YouTube has limited the viewing of some videos flagged as “too popular”, making the content unavailable to users. The measure, which is generating criticism and complaints on social networks, was explained by the company to Mashable this Tuesday (8).

At first, many believed it was a solution to prevent the spread of fake news about covid-19 through the video-sharing service. The theory emerged after one of the blocked content was the transmission of anti-vaccination truck drivers’ demonstrations in Canada.

But, according to the video platform owned by Alphabet, the blocking of videos is due to a new policy related to mobile live streaming on YouTube. Added in September of last year, the rule now allows any channel with less than 1,000 subscribers to show live videos, something previously prohibited.

However, the moderation policy includes some “protection barriers” to prevent abuse and limit the performance of channels interested in spreading harmful content quickly. One of them is to restrict the amount of viewers on live streams from mobile devices on channels with less than 1,000 subscribers.

Any type of transmission can be limited

Also according to YouTube, the limitation of views can happen with any type of live broadcast generated from cell phones and tablets, even if the content is not abusive or harmful. An example of this was the blocking of videos from a channel showing dogs pulling sleds (mushing), which was flagged with the same message as the protests in Canada.

Blocked videos carry the following message: “This video is popular! Due to limited creator history, we are limiting the number of viewers. Subscribe to this channel to help this creator reach a wider audience.”

The Mountain View company also said that limiting live views serves other purposes, such as preventing suspended users from creating a new account to continue their broadcasts and reach their old audience. It also prevents live viewing of copyrighted sporting events, concerts and films.