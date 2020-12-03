YouTube enhances premieres with new tools

YouTube is enriching its premiere feature, also known as Premieres, with new tools. This feature, which was used to broadcast previously recorded videos live, will now be supported by live pre-programs, trailers and customized countdown timers.

The premiere feature was introduced for purposes such as bringing features such as live chat that YouTube offers in live broadcasts to pre-recorded videos. Content owners often choose premieres to quickly respond to audience reactions.

However, with the global coronavirus epidemic, moving film festivals and fairs online has expanded the use of the first screening feature. Increasing usage seems to have prompted YouTube to expand the tools it offers for premiere.

The first of these new tools is called Live Redirect. In Live Redirect, content owners can make a live broadcast before the premiere and then direct the viewers of that broadcast directly to the premiere.

Another possibility offered before the first screening is adding a trailer. Users will be able to add 15 seconds to 3 minutes long videos that will be shown before the premiere begins. These videos can be rotated continuously on the preview page. In this way, it is aimed to attract more viewers to the first screenings.

The last tool offered by YouTube is customizing the countdown timers with different themes. According to the information given by YouTube; Content owners will be able to create countdown timers suitable for different themes and modes.

YouTube introduced Live Redirect and trailer additions, one of its new tools to support the premiere feature. Countdown Themes will meet with users in the coming months.



