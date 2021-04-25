YouTube: Changing Channel Image And Name Made Easy

YouTube, the world’s most used video sharing platform, hosts millions of content producers. While producers share their own videos, they can also customize their channels as they wish. Wanting to make the channel owners’ job easier, YouTube has made an update that simplifies the process of changing information.

Until this time, the Google account and the YouTube channel name and picture were dependent on each other. The information in the two accounts could not be changed separately. The new update removed this requirement.

Channel image and name can be changed from YouTube app

Until now, if you wanted to change the YouTube channel name and profile picture, you had to do it from your Google account. In other words, the information of both was changing at the same time. On the other hand, changing the information of the Google account is also a process that causes stomach ache. This problem, which has been a challenge for content producers, has been resolved with the new version of YouTube.

New channel editing options have been added to YouTube’s Android and iOS application. These include name and photo changing features. Channel owners who access these settings can now change the channel image and name directly from the YouTube mobile app. The information you change here will not affect your Google account in any way. It will only be specific to your channel.

You can access the new settings of YouTube by following the steps below:

Open the YouTube app.

app. Click on the profile picture in the upper right corner.

Enter your channel section.

Click the Edit Channel button.

The page that opens will bring you YouTube’s new options. You have to tap the information you want to edit once. The editing section comes up and it is enough to save it after you have made your request.

After you change the name, your channel’s private URL is not affected. It’s also worth noting that updates may take a few minutes to reflect on your channel and subscribers.

Those with verified accounts should pay attention

If you have a verification badge on your account, it’s a good idea to think twice before changing the name of your channel. According to Engadget’s report, changing the name causes the verification badge to be deleted from the channel. The creator has to apply to YouTube to receive it again.