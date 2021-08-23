YouTube Celebrates 2 Million Creators in Monetization Program

YouTube‘s monetization program has passed the mark of 2 million creators served worldwide, as announced by Google’s video platform on Monday (23). The project completed 14 years in 2021 and is adopting stricter rules for new registrations.

Launched in May 2007, the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) shared more than half of the revenue generated with creators, according to the search giant. In the last three years alone, more than $30 billion has been distributed to participants.

Of this total, US$ 7 billion refer to the second quarter of 2021, resulting in the largest quarterly payment ever made by YPP. Another achievement celebrated by the company is the creation of jobs by the creators who obtain income from the monetization program.

In 2019, more than 345,000 jobs were created in the United States by content creators. According to the Mountain View company, the good results have to do with efforts to reduce the actions of evildoers, introducing new usage policies and features to identify violations of service rules.

monetization features

Currently, YouTube has 10 monetization resources, which financially reward creators of quality content. One of the most recent introductions is Shorts, with the possibility of earning payments equivalent to up to R$ 50 thousand per month for those who create short videos on the platform.

Super Chat, Super Thanks, Super Stickers and brand partnerships are some of the other ways to earn money with YouTube currently offered. Users who register to participate in the program undergo a thorough analysis to verify compliance with the requirements.

This analysis is done by a trained evaluator and continues to be carried out after channel approval. Those who violate hate speech, harassment and misinformation policies can be expelled from the YPP.