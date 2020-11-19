YouTube can post but won’t pay you anything

You are a content creator on YouTube, and you don’t have many followers but you still see how YouTube has chosen your videos to insert advertising. An advertisement from which you are not going to take part of the profits it generates. No, it’s not a fallacy: Starting today, YouTube will start serving ads on some creators’ videos, but will not give them a share of ad revenue.

What is this about? Very simple: Because in this case your channel is not large enough for YouTube to enroll you in its Partner Program.

New Monetization Rules

When ads run on YouTube videos, those creators typically receive a portion of the revenue through their role in the YouTube Partner Program. With the new monetization rules, a creator who is not in the partner program “may see ads on some of your videos,” according to an update to the platform’s Terms of Service.

Before the update, YouTube says that these videos only received ads in limited circumstances, as if they were monetized by a record label as part of a copyright claim. The update will primarily affect smaller creators without a large number of viewers; The YouTube Partner Program requires creators to have accumulated a total of 4,000 hours of watching time in the last 12 months and to have more than 1,000 subscribers.

Advertising is big business for YouTube and its parent company, Google, with the video site generating $ 5 billion in the last quarter of 2020 alone. Advertising is also big business for creators, who can rely on site payments to stay. Now YouTube will be able to run more ads on its platform and you won’t have to pay multiple creators in the process.

Advertising without the right to charge

The company confirmed to The Verge that “the ads will not run on videos from non-associated creators that focus on sensitive topics. These include politics, religion, alcohol and gambling.” And, of course, this has not been well received by members of the YouTube community.

And is that the relationship of the community of creators with YouTube on advertising revenue has been tense for years:

– In late 2016 and early 2017, YouTube creators participating in the Partner Program were hit by a sudden drop in advertising revenue as the platform struggled to contain disruptive children’s videos and other harmful content.

– In 2018, the Logan Paul incident – who was not banned or his channel closed for daring to film a corpse in Japan’s famous Suicide Forest – led to changes in the Partner Program and more difficulties for creators to get started to earn income.

YouTube didn’t say how many creators will see ads on their videos without paying them, but the company confirmed that channels of all sizes can see ads. The company will monitor the impact on creators



