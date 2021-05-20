YouTube Can Make Money With Your Videos Without Paying You, From Spain Too

YouTube: You are a content creator on YouTube, and you don’t have many followers but you still see how YouTube has chosen your videos to insert advertising. An advertisement from which you are not going to take a part of the profits it generates. No, it’s not a fallacy: Starting today, YouTube will start serving ads on some creators’ videos, but will not give them a share of ad revenue.

What is this about? Very simple: Because in this case your channel is not big enough for YouTube to sign you up for its Partner Program.

New Monetization Rules

When ads run on YouTube videos, those creators typically receive a portion of the revenue through their role in the YouTube Partner Program. With the new monetization rules that the platform established last year, a creator who is not in the partner program “can see ads in some of his videos,” according to an update to the platform’s Terms of Service.

Before the update, YouTube said that these videos only received ads in limited circumstances, as if they were monetized by a record label as part of a copyright claim. Last November’s update primarily affected smaller creators without a large number of viewers; The YouTube Partner Program requires creators to have accumulated a total of 4,000 hours of watching time in the last 12 months and to have more than 1,000 subscribers.

Advertising is big business for YouTube and its parent company, Google, with the video site generating $ 5 billion in the last quarter of 2020 alone. Advertising is also big business for creators, who can rely on site payments to stay. Now YouTube will be able to run more ads on its platform and you won’t have to pay multiple creators in the process.