YouTube brings expected feature for iOS

A feature that YouTube users have long been waiting for is finally coming. The window-in-picture feature, recently supported by Apple, has begun testing for some YouTube users. This feature, which allows us to operate on another application while using one application, has been available on Android for a long time.

It is a pity that this feature, which is one of the blessings of YouTube Premium, was missing, it is good to know that this deficiency is finally fixed.

Window-in-picture has been available for iPad users in some apps since iOS 9. For iPhone devices, this feature was opened with iOS 14. YouTube will also take the opportunity to open the way for this feature.

In the video shared by a Twitter user, it is seen that the YouTube window-in-picture feature is used on the iPad. This is proof that the feature has been tested for some users.

